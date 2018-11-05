Sand Springs police search for woman after shooting

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. -- Sand Springs police are searching for a woman in connection with a shooting that happened Friday night.

Police said between 9 and 10 p.m., the victim met his girlfriend Shannon Davis, 25, in her car outside the house he was staying in the 900 block of North Cedar Avenue.

The meeting was for him to give her diapers and food stamps, but instead he was assaulted by an unknown passenger and hit in the face. When he tried to defend himself, he was shot in the stomach.

Police need help locating Davis and the vehicle she was driving, which was described as a white 2008 Mitsubishi Endeavor with Oklahoma tag No. GYQ583.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Holforty at 918-246-2500, extension 2544.

