Sand Springs Police get new equipment for active shooter situations

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — The Sand Springs Police Department received new equipment for active shooter situations. These new kits are similar to the old ones, but the new kits have a door stopper and crowbar-like tool, which officers can use to get through locked doors.

The kits still include medical supplies and extra ammo storage. The Sand Springs Police Department received the kits through the justice assistance grant. The police department chose what they wanted in the new kits, bought them, then the grant reimbursed the department.

Deputy Chief Todd Enzbrenner says as the years have passed, active shooter responses and the supplies needed to respond, have changed. “This is just another evolution of that,” says Enzbrenner.

“so let’s have a tool they can carry with them and take inside the building and use it, if they need it.” Deputy Chief Enzbrenner says the new kits are also more user-friendly.

Every sand springs officer has already received one of these kits.

