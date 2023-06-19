Sand Springs neighbors clean up storm debris

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — In the Stone Creek Neighborhood near Highway 97 and West 51st Street, neighbors in Sand Springs spent much of the day cleaning up tree and storm debris.

“As soon as we turned around to walk out of the door, everything was flipped upside down,” said Gabriel Wilson.

Piece by piece a group of neighbors spent the day chopping down a tree that split during this weekend’s storms.

“To think that the wind just blew everything over, it’s absolutely astonishing,” said Wilson.

Gabriel Wilson says he came over to help.

“I didn’t really get affected over at my house, so I figured I would do some community service and help wherever I could,” said Wilson.

A few homes away, Rodney James said he had fence damage in his backyard.

“Kind of looked like a hurricane,” said Rodney James. “That’s what it looked like. Those winds and stuff, yeah it was kind of crazy.”

There was similar damage all over the neighborhood. A massive tree, cracked at the base, fell into a yard. The wind took off pieces of a roof leaving wood and insulation showing. In town, debris littered parts of the median of Highway 97.

In Stone Creek, power is the biggest issue.

“It’s freaking hot,” said Wilson. “Some AC would be nice right about now.”

“Luckily the nights have been pretty decent,” said James. “The days are kind of tough.”

James says he’s getting a generator soon and is hoping the power company can make the fix as quickly as possible. As for the tree debris, The city of Sand Springs says they’re running track service as normal but they’re not taking tree debris just yet. They’re working on a plan to provide debris pick up. They’re asking neighbors for patience.

