Sand Springs house fire under investigation

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. - An intense fire erupted in a vacant house for a second time in a month and firefighters investigators treating it as a suspicious fire.

Firefighters responded near West 81st and Charles Page Boulevard around 3 AM Monday.

When they arrived, the home was fully involved.

A neighbor said the fire was so intense, it melted some of the siding off her home.

The neighbor said the home also caught fire in July.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

