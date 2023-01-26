Watch Now
Sand Springs firefighters rescue Great Pyrenees at Shell Lake

Sand Springs firefighters rescuing a 140-pound Great Pyrenees from Shell Lake northwest of the city. Jan. 26, 2023.
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Sand Springs firefighters rescued a lost dog Thursday after finding it on the wrong side of Shell Lake.

Firefighters say they received a call from a person saying they'd lost their dog Merlin. Merlin is a 140-pound Great Pyrenees.

A fire crew responded after the owners tracked the dog via his GPS collar to find him on the back side of Shell Lake northwest of Sand Springs. The fire crew took a single company with one boat and brought the dog back without any incidents.

Sand Springs firefighters rescuing a 140-pound Great Pyrenees from Shell Lake northwest of the city. Jan. 26, 2023.

"Merlin was a good boy and gave us a great opportunity for an impromptu training exercise," said Sand Springs Fire Marshal Mike Nobles.

Sand Springs firefighters rescuing a 140-pound Great Pyrenees from Shell Lake northwest of the city. Jan. 26, 2023.

