Sand Springs Fire Department containing grass fires

Posted at 6:55 PM, Sep 26, 2021
SAND SPRINGS, Okla — Reports of a grass fire came in around 1:00 p.m.

Multiple fires along the roadside, crews took care of the grass fire that was closest to homes first.

Fire is 100% contained, crews are staying on scene till the fire is completely out.

Main challenges that crews are facing are the rough terrain as they fight the grass fires.

No evacuations were issued, the fire is not near any structures at this time.

If anyone sees any fire spreading crews are asking citizens to call emergency crews to the area.

There is no cause for the fire at this time.

Wekiwa Road is the only road being impacted by closures.

