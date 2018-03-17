Sand Springs fire chief: wildfires "100 percent contained"

SAND SPRINGS - Sand Springs Fire Chief Mike Todd said all the wildfires in Sand Springs are "100 percent contained."

Rock Fire, Sand Springs Fire, Sheriff’s Office and police officers were out fighting three wildfires Friday afternoon.

"Some of the hot spots are being monitored," Todd said. "I highly suspect it's arson."

Officials are looking for two males who were spotted on a red motorbike who they believe started the fires near Shell Creek Road.

Police are searching for suspects behind these grass fires in Sand Springs. They tell us officers believe two men on a red motorcycle are circling the area starting fires. pic.twitter.com/6QydeUua4H — Megan Allison (@mallisonKJRH) March 16, 2018

Highway 97 and Wekiawa Road were shut down, but have since reopened.

The Osage Casino in Sand Springs was evacuated Friday as a precaution.

No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged.