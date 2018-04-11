Sand Springs Education Association President defends district going back to school

The Sand Springs Education Association president released a statement Wednesday in support of the district returning back to school Thursday.

On Wednesday, Sand Springs Public Schools' officials announced that classes would resume Thursday.

A teacher walkout in the state over lack of education funding and low teacher pay in the state entered its eighth day Wednesday.

SSEA President Barbie Jackson released a statement via Facebook defending the district returning back to school.

Jackson emphasized that the state representative isn't budging, but there are other ways to fight.

IF you want to continue to advocate FOR PUBLIC EDUCATION, hold our representatives and senators feet to the fire, demand they are WITH US and not AGAINST US, sit in their office, look them in the eye, and tell them to fix this mess they let happen. - SSEA President Barbie Jackson

In a statement, Sand Springs Public Schools Superintendent Sherry Durkee stated that starting Monday, April 16 the district would make up for lost instructional time by adding 15 minutes to each date.

