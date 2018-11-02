Sand Springs bounces back with business boom

SAND SPRINGS - A depression fell over Sand Springs when the old steel mill closed about a decade ago, but since then they've worked on reawakening their community.

"I think there’s been a lot of frustration over the years and just the factories closing down," said Kim Zieg, owner of Okie Spice and Trade.

Once the town eyesore was torn down, a burst of new energy began to take place.

Within the past 5 years, more than 30 new businesses have opened its doors.

"There’s a lot of people who have wanted to do this for a while and so now they’re maybe able to with a lot of the changes that have happened," said Zieg.

Chamber of Commerce President Kristen Cepak said the revenue of the city is up 7 percent.

"We’ve got different buildings for sale downtown and all of a sudden they’re being bought up," said Cepak.

Lisa Miller started selling clothes out of a booth, catering to all women.

"We leased a building around the corner and after being there for six months we were bursting at the seems," said Miller, owner of Yellow House Market and Boutique.

The rebirth included the town’s first locally owned coffee shop in more than 3 years.

“We all work really well together," Danielle Myers, owner of Boulder Coffee, said.

The owners, now excited for the future of their once stagnant town.

"Think past where we currently are and think of all the things that sand springs was and is becoming again.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: