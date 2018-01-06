Sand Springs announces major development project

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. -- The city of Sand Springs bought 18 acres of land in what they're calling the biggest economic development plan in over a decade.

Local businesses are reacting to the news of the continued growth in the city.

Cecil and Sons Discount Tires has been in the heart of Sand Springs since the 70's.

In the past few years they've been pleased to see the momentum of growth in the city.

“Anything that strips people off the highway coming from say the lake area towards Tulsa is a win for us because it gives us an opportunity to get their trade as well," said Troy Cox, President and Co-owner of Cecil and Sons Discount Tires.

The city recently bought 18 acres of land next to the Walmart for $6 million. They hope to attract a major retail store.

“Local towns in Oklahoma live and die on sales tax, so if we have more retail in town we can take better care of our police, our fire, our streets, it’s just a win all the way around," said Cox.

The money for the project is coming from the citizens of Sand Springs.

“They approved a bond measure worth six million dollars last November, this is their tax money at work and it’s at work very quickly," said Grant Gerondale, Community Development Director for Sand Springs.

This adds to the pattern of growth for the city.

You don’t have to travel far to see the other developments already in progress , like the River West area.

“Restaurants, hotels, the fact is there’s only a couple of lots or spaces available on that River West site," said Gerondale.

The city says the high amount of traffic on highway 412 and the railroad transfer facility next door could help attract a home improvement store.

“Say you’re Lowes, you need to bring in your shipments, maybe it’s lumber, what if your lumber arrived right here in Sand Springs at the trans-load facility, the possibilities are huge really,” said Gerondale.

Possibilities the city hopes will turn into money and jobs for the community.

