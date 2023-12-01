Sand Springs Animal Welfare to euthanize dogs with shelter at capacity

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Sand Springs Animal Welfare is at capacity and will have to euthanize dogs on Dec. 1 if they're not adopted.

Adoption fees are $25, which includes sterilization, vaccines, dewormer, microchips, and a goodie bag for your new canine friend.

They are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.

To see available animals, please visit their Petfinder page.

Sand Springs Animal Welfare is located at 8620 W. 21st St. Sand Springs, OK, 74063.

