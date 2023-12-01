Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Sand Springs Animal Welfare to euthanize dogs with shelter at capacity

Dog Breeds
Mary Altaffer/AP
Pua, right, a 5-month old French bulldog inspects McKenzie, a 8-week old golden retriever. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Dog Breeds
Posted at 11:22 AM, Dec 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-01 12:22:47-05

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Sand Springs Animal Welfare is at capacity and will have to euthanize dogs on Dec. 1 if they're not adopted.

Adoption fees are $25, which includes sterilization, vaccines, dewormer, microchips, and a goodie bag for your new canine friend.

They are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.

To see available animals, please visit their Petfinder page.

Sand Springs Animal Welfare is located at 8620 W. 21st St. Sand Springs, OK, 74063.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7