Salvation Army Tulsa kicks off annual 'Angel Tree Distribution Program'

TULSA, Okla. — The Salvation Army of Tulsa kicked off its first day of its annual Angel Tree Distribution program Monday. Hundreds of volunteers were seen helping distribute Christmas gifts for families needing extra help this holiday season. Volunteers gathered gifts from the distribution center for families registered in the program.

In the past, recipients were allowed to go inside the distribution center to pick out their gifts, but organizers tell 2 News they had to make adjustments last year because of the pandemic. Instead they had more volunteers to help out with the operation.

The program helps provide Christmas gifts for thousands of families serving about 5,800 children in the Tulsa community. The program provides bikes, toys, and other various gifts along with food for a Christmas dinner.

Organizers tell me they have been preparing for this event since September. Since then, various donors have bought gifts ahead of the holiday season for the two day event.

“The joy never diminishes. I have been doing this for more than 20 years and actually grew up in the Salvation Army. I’ve seen this my whole life but every year brings fresh excitement,” major Sarah Nelson with the Salvation Army said.

The Angel Tree Distribution Program ends on Tuesday, but the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign continues through Christmas eve.

Their goal this year is $725,000. The organization is about halfway to meeting their goal. If you would like to donate, CLICK HERE.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --