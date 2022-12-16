Watch Now
Salvation Army launches Red Kettle Campaign challenge

Posted at 10:57 AM, Dec 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-16 11:57:29-05

TULSA, Okla. — The Salvation Army is looking for people or businesses to take the Red Kettle Challenge.

The challenge means signing up to raise $1,000 to support the Salvation Army programs in Green County.

There are three ways to sign up:

  1. Set up a virtual kettle
  2. pick up a mini-kettle and t-shirt
  3. Sign up to be a bell ringer.

They encourage volunteers to be creative— fundraise through bake sales, social media, or other fun things. Visit the Salvation Army Website to sign up.

