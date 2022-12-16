Salvation Army launches Red Kettle Campaign challenge

TULSA, Okla. — The Salvation Army is looking for people or businesses to take the Red Kettle Challenge.

The challenge means signing up to raise $1,000 to support the Salvation Army programs in Green County.

There are three ways to sign up:

Set up a virtual kettle pick up a mini-kettle and t-shirt Sign up to be a bell ringer.

They encourage volunteers to be creative— fundraise through bake sales, social media, or other fun things. Visit the Salvation Army Website to sign up.

