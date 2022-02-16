Tulsa salon owner offers free hair care classes to foster families

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa salon owner is offering free hair care classes to foster families.

Brushing and styling your hair may seem simple to some but that’s not the case for everyone.

That’s why the owner of House of Design Barbershop and Salon is offering free hair care lessons.

“I realized there was some knowledge that wasn't out there that people just didn’t know and that made me want to give that knowledge," Tolease Wells-Bramlett, House of Design Barbershop and Salon owner said. "I think knowledge is power and empowerment is beautiful and I just wanted to give that to people.”

While Wells-Bramlett is willing to help anyone, she says her mission is to help families who foster minority children.

“Families that are now biracial because they have adopted a minority child, they just might not have the knowledge for how to care for that child’s hair because no one else in the household is the same as that child’s hair and that's nothing to be embarrassed or ashamed about,” Wells-Bramlett said.

Every Sunday she holds a class on a different topic to help foster parents and kids better understand how to care for different types of hair.

“We do shampooing and conditioning. We do the brushing. We teach ponytails. We teach product knowledge and basically just when are the times for them to get their hair re-braided or when it’s time for a trim,” Wells-Bramlett said.

She started the classes in November and even has some families who drive an hour and half just to attend.

“I was grateful and appreciative that they come all the way here and she was like you’re a godsend because now her kid's hair is managed and combed and she’s just really happy about that,” Wells-Bramlett said.

If you’d like to attend one of the classes, you can get in contact with Tolease at (916) 717-9359, call her salon at (918) 619-9129 or sign up online.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --