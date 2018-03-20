Sallisaw officer-involved shooting deemed justified

SALLISAW, Okla. -- No charges will be filed against a Sallisaw police officer after a deadly shooting in January.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says officer Blaine Griffey acted justifiably in connection with the shooting on Jan. 21 in the 600 block of North Harriet Street.

Court documents said on Jan. 21, Griffey attempted to make a traffic stop on a person identified as Jonathon Atchley. Documents said Atchley left his vehicle and attacked Griffey.

Documents said Griffey attempted to use non-deadly force during the fight, but it wasn't successful in stopping Atchley. Griffey said he shot Atchley after he said it felt like Atchley was trying to gain control of the officer's gun belt.

