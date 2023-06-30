Saint Francis spreads grief counseling support to Muskogee and surrounding areas

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Saint Francis Hospice is expanding group grief counseling services to Muskogee as they introduce a new hospice space.

The counseling is an extension of SFH which offers before and post-mortem care to families with patients in hospice. The care in Muskogee is starting off quarterly with four sessions a year two times a day.

They hosted the first sessions on June 13 at 12 and 6 p.m. with more sessions coming in September and December.

2 News did a one-on-one with Bereavement Coordinator Charlie Dodd talking about hospice care, new classes and overall emotions that come with bereavement.

Dodd says while they primarily serve families with patients in hospice the group counseling sessions are open to the public.

"At Saint Francis Hospice we also open up to the public. My groups are not just for the loved ones that are on our service," Dodd said.

SFH provides additional grief support to those in hospice care including one-on-one sessions and before-death care for both patients and families.

"We do what's called like anticipatory grief counseling so we can start talking to the patients while they're alive, and start talking to their families while they're still alive. We don't have to wait for post-mortem to start bereavement care counseling and things like that."

Saint Francis Hospitals has the mission to invite Christ into healing spaces which is extended into group counseling sessions. Dodd says she brings the scripture and God into the sessions to provide additional support for those in need. She also says she will give referrals to those who prefer to heal without the presence of God.

When asked how she takes care of herself while being surrounded by grief, Dodd says she uses her faith to guide her and take on some of the emotions she feels. She also said sometimes she cries and that is okay.

"Sometimes I cry. Sometimes when I walk out of a session I am so overwhelmed. Look you are making me emotional and I cry. So I got to let it out. Sometimes I might let it out with them too. That is why I love what I do. Because it is okay. I think it helps them relate to."

She talks about her relating to her support group members as she can empathize with those who need help.

"I'm a mom; so when I have moms come in, it's hard not to understand. I'm a grandmother; so when I have grandmothers coming in it's hard not to understand. I'm a daughter who has lost her parents. So it's hard not to relate," Dodd said tearfully.

Over the passed 20 years Dodd has been helping families in Oklahoma come to terms with their family and friend's departures. She said that this job was made for her and to give care and compassion back to those who need it will forever be fulfilling.

As Dodd is currently the only one mediating the sessions she is limiting group sessions in Muskogee to that quarterly schedule until they can build up the program. She currently hosts monthly sessions in Tulsa every third Tuesday of the month at 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The sessions are open to people within a 50-mile radius of the centers. The next Muskogee grief counseling session will be held on September 12 with classes at 12 and 6 p.m.

More information about group grief counseling sessions can be found on the Saint Francis Hospice website.

To RSVP for the next session call (918)-494-6445 or email cdodd@saint francis.com

