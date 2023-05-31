Saint Francis hospital remembers shooting victims 1 year later

TULSA, Okla. — Saint Francis hospital will never forget those who lost their lives on that fateful June 1, 2022.

A way to do that is through a private memorial mass at Saint Francis.

On Thursday, there will be no public memorial for the four people shot at the Natalie building on June 1, but instead, a ceremony for staffers and loved ones.

2 News spoke with Dr. Cliff Robertson, the president and CEO of Saint Francis, who says the private mass is meant to recognize those who died and the mass will become a tradition moving forward.

Saint Francis also began honoring victims after the shooting and has continued to do so through posters and photos found throughout the hospital, recognizing each person killed that day.

Dr. Robertson says he doesn't want to forget.

"For me personally, I actually, still to this day, I have four post-it notes with the names of the four that we lost on my monitor, and I put that there the next day, or maybe June 3, as a reminder so that I never forgot," he said.

Dr. Robertson says he wants the families of those who were murdered to know how much he thinks about them. He says he hopes they understand how much he and the rest of Saint Francis cares for them because they know their lives are changed forever.

"We would give anything to go back to May 31 and have June 1 never happen, but we can't, so how do we move forward together in the best way we possibly can?," he said.

He says moving forward means honoring those we lost and keeping an open dialogue going about what the hospital can do to ensure safety and top-notch care.

