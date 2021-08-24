Saint Francis dealing with COVID uptick

TULSA, Okla. — As of Monday, Saint Francis was treating 282 COVID-19 patients.

According to hospital tracking, 91 percent or 256 of those patients are not vaccinated.

Nine of the patients are considered pediatric, which is defined as someone 21 years old are younger.

But it's not just patients being affected by the disease.

Christy Pisarra is the Director of Acute Care.

“Today we lost one of nurse’s husband," Pisarra said. "This story is just going to keep repeating itself, until we’re able to get through this.”

Pisarra's unit deals directly with the most critical COVID patients and they hear the worse.

Pisarra said, "We even have patients who are making sure their affairs are in order."

