Safety concerns rise at midtown intersection

TULSA -- A multiple vehicle crash sent one car through the window of the Palace Cafe Thursday afternoon.

This is the second time since February the restaurant has had a car slam through their business.

This is a very active intersection with vehicles, people riding bikes, and pedestrians walking to the many restaurants down Cherry Street.

Residents tell us there are multiple factors that add up to an uneasy feeling when traveling through this area.

"I don’t feel comfortable driving through this intersection let alone walking on the sidewalk in this intersection, you’ll see the speed limit is 35 miles which often gets exceeded, there’s no left turn lane on this corner so traffic gets backed up and they’re trying to pass that left turn," said Mike Wozniak, a Tulsa resident who lives near the intersection.

The City of Tulsa says there is a project in the design stages for this intersection.

It would be for rehabilitation, meaning taking the old surface off the road, repairing underneath, then putting in a new surface.

They'll also be analyzing safety improvements as well.

That's estimated to start in 2019.

