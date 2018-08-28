Safest schools in the United States

One school going to extremes to protect students and it's being called the safest school in America.

In Indiana at Southwestern High School, they have bullet resistant classroom doors, cameras everywhere and they are connected to the sheriff's department 10 miles away.

There are red lines on the floor which indicates where students can't be seen if an attacker gets inside.

And every teacher has a panic button which they use if there's a security breach. They can push a button and the entire alarm system goes off in the school.



Maybe most extreme out of all -- the school's secret weapon is something called hot zones.

It's exploding smoke cannons hidden in the ceiling and police can deploy them in an instant.

The system is expensive - $400,000- but school administrators say it's worth it.

