Safe driving options for New Year's Eve

TULSA -- If you are hitting the town tonight for New Year's Eve and plan on drinking, one place you should not end up is the driver's seat.

There are plenty of options to get you to and from your destinations safely tonight.

Tipsy Tow is a free service through AAA. All you have to do is call 800-AAA-HELP.

A tow truck will take you, one other person, and your car to your final stop within a 15 mile radius of Tulsa.

AAA is fully staffed for New Year's Eve and their fleet is gassed up and ready to go.



“What we’re concerned about is keeping drunk drivers off the road, giving those who know they are impaired a safe way out and it’s an easy way home, avoid the DUI, avoid taking in somebody else’s life," said Mark Madeja, Spokesman for AAA Oklahoma.

Tipsy Tow is offered to AAA members and non-members free of charge through January 2nd.

You also have ride sharing apps like Uber and Lyft, but expect prices to rise during the busy night.

There are also multiple taxi companies here in Tulsa that can bring you to and from your destination safely.

