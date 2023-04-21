Runaway teen leads Tulsa police on chase in stolen car

TULSA, Okla. — A teenager led Tulsa police on a chase through south Tulsa Friday morning.

Police say a traffic officer spotted a car around 9:40 a.m. and ran it and it came back as stolen out of Missouri. A chase started around 57th and Peoria, and police said they believed the teen may have had a gun in the car.

Officers lost the car twice, then the teen hit a car near 61st and Lewis. Police said the teen got up to around speeds of 60 miles per hour on Lewis.

At some point during the chase, officers said they believe the teen threw the gun out of the car, and a passenger got out as well. They said the teen ditched the car, and police spotted him shortly after walking near 67th and Harvard.

The driver also ran into a gate at the Southern Hills Country Club.

Officers arrested him at a home near 67th and New Haven.

TPD said the teen could be charged with eluding, possessing a stolen car, and endangering others. Police believe he may have stolen the car from a parent.

He will be taken to juvenile detention, TPD said.

