Runaway 17-year-old from Ohio found in Pawnee Co. with registered sex offender

JENNINGS, Okla. — Pawnee County deputies found a 17-year-old girl who ran away from Ohio in January.

Deputies found the girl while responding to a call about gunshots. PCSO said the teenager was with three men, who were later discovered to be convicted felons — one being a sex offender.

Deputies said the girl was sexually assaulted. Christian Michael Cross was arrested for harboring a runaway, lewd acts to a child, conspiracy to commit a felony and taking a juvenile across state lines.

The teen stayed in a shelter until her parents were able to pick her up.

