RUGGERS WANTED: Tulsa club hopes Olympics spark more interest in rugby

TULSA, Okla. — For many people — rugby is just something you watch every 4 years in the Olympics.

That's what it was for Maggie Fehn -- until she tried it out herself.

"Somebody found me in the mall and were like, 'Come be my friend, and I've been here ever since," Fehn said.

She is now the head coach of the Women's Rugby Club in Tulsa.

The club was originally founded in 1974 as a men's club, but it expanded to add the women's club in 2014.

"We're combined here. We'll all celebrate a 50th anniversary in October," Fehn said.

She also said there will be a rugby tournament and a banquet open to the public.

But for many Olympic fans, the U.S. Women's team is gaining some much-deserved attention after reaching the semifinal for the first time ever.

They beat Australia 14-12 to win the Bronze in the sevens tournament.

But Fehn wants everyone to know you don't have to be in Olympic shape to play.

"We're always looking for new people. Anybody of any body shape or body type can play this game," Fehn said.

The team competes in tournaments almost every weekend across the country.

"This past spring we went as far as Nashville we've gone to New Orleans; we've had people go all the way to Alaska," said Fehn.

Tulsa Rugby Team

And practices at the Pitch on Riverside every Monday for women and Tuesday/Thursday for men.

Fehn said yes, the sport looks physical, but it isn't as difficult as it looks.

"Rugby has three simple principles: run forward, pass backward and hit people," Fehn said.

But the other perk is you gain teammates for a lifetime.

"It's a great community to be a part of," Fehn said.

