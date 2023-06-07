RSU offering new micro-credential program, geared toward law enforcement field

CLAREMORE, Okla. — The Rogers County Sheriff's Office and Rogers State University are partnering up for a new micro-credential program aimed at helping high school graduates step straight into a job when they graduate.

Professor Curt Sparling and Lt. Bronson Smith say the Sheriff's Office has been working with RSU to create programs to help recruit new hires and help current deputies brush up on their law enforcement skills in the field.

RSU is offering two micro-credential programs starting in the fall of 2024. Both are online 8-week long courses. One of them is Fundamentals of Detention and Corrections.

That micro-credential program is geared towards juniors and seniors in high school.

“Sheriff's Offices are unique in their ability to be able to hire into a jail, as opposed to a municipal police department," says Lt. Smith.

The second micro-credential program is community policing.

Professor Sparling says it's a win-win for students and the sheriff's office.

And Lt. Smith says those who receive these micro-credentials will have a leg up against others.

Enrollment for the micro-credential programs is open.

