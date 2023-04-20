RSCO: Woman found shot in the head outside of Inola

INOLA, Okla. — Rogers County Sheriff's Office responded to a person shot Wednesday night near East 595 Road and South 4230 Road in Inola.
RSCO said they found one woman with a gunshot wound to the head.
Deputies say the woman was life-flighted to the hospital.
RSCO says they have a person of interest detained.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter