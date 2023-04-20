Watch Now
RSCO: Woman found shot in the head outside of Inola

Posted at 10:17 PM, Apr 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-19

INOLA, Okla. — Rogers County Sheriff's Office responded to a person shot Wednesday night near East 595 Road and South 4230 Road in Inola.

RSCO said they found one woman with a gunshot wound to the head.

Deputies say the woman was life-flighted to the hospital.

RSCO says they have a person of interest detained.

