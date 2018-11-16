Roy Clark tribute held during fiddling class concert

CLAREMORE, Okla. - The late Roy Clark, a Tulsa and country music icon, was remembered Thursday night at during a fiddling class in Claremore.

Northeast Tech is where Jana Jae teaches a fiddling class at the Roy Clark Music School.

Thursday night, the fiddling class has a concert planned, but when they learned the passing of Clark, they held a tribute to the 'Hee Haw' host.

Jae is also a former co-host and fiddler with Clark.

