Roy Clark exhibit opens at Church Studio

TULSA, Okla. — It's rock and roll meet country at Tulsa's famous Church Studio — the site made famous by rocker Leon Russell — just opened an exhibit honoring Roy Clark.

Visitors will see a bronze bust of the country music superstar, as well as an outfit he wore performing.

It's been five years since Clark passed away, and his wife Barbara told me she is thrilled to see him remembered.

"It was so great of the Church to do this for him, and I think he has a smile on his face being down here where the music is," she said.

You can even see one of the guitars he played on display at the Church. It's at Third and Trenton.

Go to churchstudio.com to reserve tickets and tour the historic studio that's still being used today.

