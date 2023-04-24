Watch Now
1 dead, suspect in custody after shooting at Rose State College

Rose State College
Posted at 12:45 PM, Apr 24, 2023
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — One person is dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting at Rose State College Monday afternoon.

The call came in around 12:30 p.m. The lockdown ended before 2 p.m.

The school canceled all activities and events for the rest of the day.

