1 dead, suspect in custody after shooting at Rose State College

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — One person is dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting at Rose State College Monday afternoon.

‼️ROSE ALERT: We are currently experiencing an active shooter situation on campus. Please shelter in place and follow instructions from law enforcement officials. The shooter is in custody and police are on scene. More updates to follow. ‼️ pic.twitter.com/UDDosM8l0S — Rose State College (@RoseState) April 24, 2023

The call came in around 12:30 p.m. The lockdown ended before 2 p.m.

The school canceled all activities and events for the rest of the day.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --