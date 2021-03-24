Rogers Co. Sheriff's Office seizes $100k+ of stolen property, makes 3 arrests

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — The Rogers County Sheriff's Office released the names of the three people arrested Tuesday after the sheriff's department seized more than $100,000 in stolen property.

According to deputies, Nicklos Shaw, Mary Bradley, and Nancy Guana were all arrested in connection to the burglaries.

Deputies conducted a search warrant at a home near Highway 20 and North 161 East Ave. They found thousands of dollars in stolen property from approximately 20 homes in Tulsa.

It took the team several hours to pack and load the items into trucks and a trailer.

Maj. Coy Jenkins with RCSO credits neighbors for bringing this investigation to a close. Jenkins said the department got involved several weeks ago after receiving a call of a dispute in the neighborhood.

The responding deputy later noticed the large number of items packed into the home garage in question. Afterward, the deputy began interviewing people living nearby who witnessed suspicious activity.

A search warrant was later authorized and executed Tuesday afternoon.

“They made three arrests, a male and two females,” Jenkins said. “During that time when they got inside, they found the garage was packed full with everything you could imagine being taken from a house, from a shop or work environment.”

Bryan Wagner, one of the burglary victims, stopped by the home to pick up some of his missing things while authorities packed everything up.

“There’s still so much probably in the house that we’ll hopefully get back at some point," Wagoner said. "Just exciting that there was an arrest made and some of the stuff was recovered.”

The list of items includes tools, furniture, clothing, and jewelry. Jenkins describes the crimes as a burglary ring and fencing operation that are now finished.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's department provided instructions on how owners can get their property back.

