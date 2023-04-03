Rogers County Sheriff's Office investigating possible murder-suicide in Owasso

OWASSO, Okla. — The Rogers County Sheriff's office is investigating a possible murder-suicide in Owasso.

Investigators told 2 News a couple in their 60s is dead and they think the husband shot and killed his wife before killing himself.

They said the family of the deceased went to the house Monday morning after some concerning phone calls on Sunday night and early morning. They found the couple dead.

Rogers County deputies arrived on the scene around 8:30 a.m. and started the investigation. OSBI is assisting.

