Rogers County opens second early voting location in Owasso

ROGERS COUNTY -- Voters in Rogers County will be able to vote early in Owasso.

A new law went into effect in Oklahoma that allows counties with a certain population or mileage to open a second polling location.

Rogers County Election Board Secretary Julie Dermody said they met both criteria.

"For us the most obvious place was Owasso, because Owasso is just booming in their population," Dermody said.

The Central Baptist Church will host the polls.

Previously, Rogers County residents could only go to Claremore to vote early.

Stacey South, who lives in the Rogers County area of Owasso, said she usually does not vote early.

"It’s more of an inconvenience for me to drive all the way to Claremore when I live and work in Owasso," South said.

She said knowing their is a polling location almost in her backyard might encourage her to start voting early.

"I would be more, I don’t know if I could say excited about voting or going through the process of putting my vote out there, because it’s not a be late to work versus leave work early," South said.

Dermody said during the run off election, they had only about 600 people cast their vote at Central Baptist Church. They hope after they get the word out that number will go up.

Polls will be open Thursday, Nov. 1, and Friday, Nov. 2, from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 3, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

