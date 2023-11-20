Rogers County K-9 deployed over 200 times dies from cancer

ROGERS CO. — The Rogers County Sheriff's Office is mourning one of its K-9 officers after he died from cancer.

K-9 Bosko served RCSO for two years and was certified through CLEET and held national certifications through the National Narcotic Detecting Dog Association and the North American Police Work Dog Association.

Rogers County Sheriff's Office



In Rogers County, Bosko was sent on 206 narcotic deployments and 41 patrol deployments.

RCSO said Bosko was key in seizing 53 kilograms of meth, 6.5 grams of heroin, 31 kilograms of fentanyl, and 347 pieces of various drug paraphernalia.

Rogers County Sheriff's Office



Bosko also helped find four wanted felons and successfully apprehended a felon wanted in multiple states.

"Bosko, you were loved by many, feared by a few, and will be missed by all," RCSO said in a tribute to the K-9.

