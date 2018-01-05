Rogers County deputies look for stolen vehicle, suspect

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. -- Rogers County Sheriff's Office investigators are asking for the public's help in locating the driver and vehicle pictured in these surveillance images.

Officials said the suspect was in the process of stealing a car-hauler type trailer from a used car dealership in Vinita on Dec. 25 at about 7 p.m. upon being caught on surveillance cameras. The vehicle is described as an older model Dodge Ram Extended Cab long bed pickup that is possibly silver or gray.

Deputies said the pickup has distinctive overhead cab lights, a brush guard covering the grill and a headache rack separating the rear window from the pickup bed.

Since the theft, authorities said it is believed the suspect vehicle was also involved in criminal activity near Big Cabin and rural Chelsea.

The car-hauler is a "Rice" manufactured trailer with a battery operated wrench mounted on the front. If you have any information that would lead to the identity and arrest of the suspect, or the location of the pickup and trailer, call the Crime Tip Hotline at 918-341-3620.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: