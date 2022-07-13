Rogers County D.A.'s office employees under investigation, suspended

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — Two employees of the Rogers County District Attorney's Office are suspended and under investigation.

The Rogers County D.A. Matt Ballard recused himself from the investigation in a letter to the Oklahoma attorney general on Tuesday. The letter states that Isaac Shields and George Gibbs, Jr. are accused of observing jury deliberations in a trial.

Ballard said he learned of the allegation on July 7th when the judge who oversaw the case in question reached out to him. Ballard wrote he conducted an internal investigation and confirmed the room where the Jury delibrated was equipped with cameras linked to a monitor in the courthouse security office. When he confirmed the jury had been observed through this camera Ballard said he suspended Shields and Gibbs.

He said they believe the audio for the cameras was not activated and there is no allegation that any communication with a juror was made, but this still violates a state law about observing a jury being a felony in Oklahoma.

