Rogers County Crisis Intervention Team quickly making a difference

CLAREMORE, Okla. — A new team at the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office is working to help bridge the gap between law enforcement and citizens who need mental health services.

The Crisis Intervention Team at the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office helps residents get in contact with mental health resources they may need. The CIT was formed after the sheriff’s office was awarded a grant last fall.

Since the team began, Deputy Josiah Moore says the sheriff’s office has made more than 125 referrals for people who need mental health services.

“It's very important for us to understand that, to help people, it’s not always law enforcement," Moore said. "If there’s a gap in treatment or services that they need, and we can help facilitate that, that’s kind of what this role is."

Some of those referrals include Grand Mental Health, Assistant Outpatient Treatment, and the Juvenile Diversion Program. Moore says right now, a lot of his work is behind the scenes.

He says the CIT has already made a huge impact, and there are plans to expand the team. He says if more CIT deputies are hired, they’ll be able to go out around the community and help.

