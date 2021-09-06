Rocklahoma returns after being cancelled due to COVID-19

PRYOR, Okla — Thousands of rock fans gathered in Pryor this weekend to celebrate Rocklahoma being back after the pandemic caused them to cancel in 2020.

Despite state concerns for the rise in COVID-19 cases, thousands still showed up to Rocklahoma 2021.

Organizers encouraged vaccinations and the use of face masks as the weekend long festival carried on with it's scheduled events.

This marks the 14th year of Rocklahoma, officials expect around 20-thousand attendees.

Organizers say the 2021 lineup is very similar to the last festival they had back in 2019.

Five bands pulled out of this year's lineup, including one of the headliners Limp Bizkit.

One attendee, Lance Garcia, tells 2 News, “these people are happy, and they love being here, and it’s a great outlet for everybody during this time.”

Those that performed Sunday were excited for the music festival's return.

Sam Bam Colton from Budderside said, “this is our first, we were scheduled for 2020 and naturally we know what happened there.”

COVID-19 testing was available to all production staff upon arrival.

They also encouraged face masks and vaccinations among the festival goers prior to attending the event.

Ana Rivera was one of the festival attendees, she said, “what can we do? Just stay safe, get vaccinated if we need to, you know. There’s not much we can do.”

Colton said the road leading up to this weekend's event was rough because COVID has disrupted many plans, but said they're grateful for the chance to perform.

“Today was really exciting, the show was great, the crowd was great, everybody here has been awesome", Colton said.

Organizers said that the music industry is gradually getting back on it's feet, but many shows are still being pushed back to 2022.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --