Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Rock Volunteer Fire Department holds annual fundraiser

Driver hospitalized after car hits house
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kust, James
Driver hospitalized after car hits house
Posted at 2:49 PM, Sep 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-08 15:49:12-04

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — The Rock Volunteer Fire Department is holding its annual fundraiser to help provide the station with equipment and training.

The Rock Community Round Up & Chuck Wagon Dinner will be Saturday, September 9th and admission is free.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is located at 7716 Zink Ranch Rd.

They will also have a silent auction, a yard sale, smoked meats, live entertainment, a car show and dinner.

Meal tickets are $15 dollars, but food is free to children 5 and under. For more information you can contact Nancy Alley at 918-857-7957.

Registration for the car show starts at 10 a.m. with the show starting at 11 a.m. and running through 4 p.m. for more information you can reach John Richardson at 918-527-0186.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7