Rock Volunteer Fire Department holds annual fundraiser

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — The Rock Volunteer Fire Department is holding its annual fundraiser to help provide the station with equipment and training.

The Rock Community Round Up & Chuck Wagon Dinner will be Saturday, September 9th and admission is free.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is located at 7716 Zink Ranch Rd.

They will also have a silent auction, a yard sale, smoked meats, live entertainment, a car show and dinner.

Meal tickets are $15 dollars, but food is free to children 5 and under. For more information you can contact Nancy Alley at 918-857-7957.

Registration for the car show starts at 10 a.m. with the show starting at 11 a.m. and running through 4 p.m. for more information you can reach John Richardson at 918-527-0186.

