Robbery suspects are on the run after pistol-whipping the victims and stealing their wallets

5:56 AM, Aug 27, 2018
TULSA, Okla. - Tulsa Police are searching for three suspects accused of pistol-whipping people at an apartment complex and stealing their personal belongings.
The incident happened at the Stonecrest Apartments on 41st St. and 129th E. Ave. early Monday morning.
The victims told officers three suspects wearing masks and armed with guns kicked in their front door and made their way inside. Then, the suspects hit them with their weapons and took off with their wallets and cellphones.
Police say as the suspects were leaving, they saw another tenant going inside an apartment and pistol-whipped that victim too.
The victims were taken to the hospital to be checked out, but police say they are expected to be ok.
During the investigation, officers found the suspects' guns by some bushes as well as cellphones from the robbery.