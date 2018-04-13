Road back open in Bixby after grease, oil spill

BIXBY, Okla. -- A stretch of road in Bixby is back open after a leak from a grease truck Thursday evening.

The spill was stretched for over 4-miles between 104th Street and 145th Street in the northbound lanes on Memorial Drive.

Grease truck leaked material along a 4-mile stretch of Memorial from about 104th to 145th Streets south in Bixby. Cleanup underway @KJRH2HD pic.twitter.com/Azd3TEkqzM — Laurene Callander (@laurene_kjrh) April 12, 2018

Bixby fire and police were called out to clean the scene.

Even though the road is back open, officials said drivers should use caution because there are a few spots that still need to be cleaned up.

