Rhema announces dates for Christmas Lights

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa tradition is setting their dates for this season's holiday lights.
Rhema will start November 23rd and include horse-and-buggy rides, hot chocolate, popcorn, and of course lights.
The lights will turn on at Rhema Bible Church campus starting at 6 p.m., November 23, and continuing from 5:30 to 11:30 p.m. each night through January 1.
A holiday attraction for over 40 years, the Rhema Christmas lights display draws nearly half a million visitors annually. New and brighter energy-efficient LED lights will decorate the 110-acre Rhema campus, at 1025 West Kenosha in Broken Arrow.
Concessions and horse-and-buggy rides will begin at 6 p.m. on opening night and 5:30 p.m. each night through January 1. Walk up concessions will be available in the park. Admission to Rhema’s Christmas Lights is free.
For more information, visit rhemalights.org or call 918-258-1588, ext. 2314
