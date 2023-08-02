Watch Now
Rezoning approved for Chick-fil-a at 13th and Utica, awaiting council approval

Matt Rourke/AP
Shown is a Chick-fil-A location in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 3:46 PM, Aug 02, 2023
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Metropolitan Area Planning Commission voted Wednesday to approve the rezoning of lots at 13th and Utica for a Chick-fil-a and Hospitality House.

The vote only approves the rezoning and goes to the Tulsa City Council for final approval before the businesses can proceed with construction.

2 News' Erin Christy was at the meeting and said some neighbors are concerned about the traffic and aesthetics of the possible Chick-fil-a location.

The lots are near Hillcrest Hospital and the Oklahoma Heart Institute right off of the Broken Arrow Expressway. People from the surrounding medical business support the potential fast food location.

