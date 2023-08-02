Rezoning approved for Chick-fil-a at 13th and Utica, awaiting council approval

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Metropolitan Area Planning Commission voted Wednesday to approve the rezoning of lots at 13th and Utica for a Chick-fil-a and Hospitality House.

The vote only approves the rezoning and goes to the Tulsa City Council for final approval before the businesses can proceed with construction.

2 News' Erin Christy was at the meeting and said some neighbors are concerned about the traffic and aesthetics of the possible Chick-fil-a location.

The lots are near Hillcrest Hospital and the Oklahoma Heart Institute right off of the Broken Arrow Expressway. People from the surrounding medical business support the potential fast food location.

Rezoning at 13th Pl. and S. Utica approved today for a Chick-Fil-A, as well as a new location for the non-profit Hospitality House. Still needs council approval. Some neighbors expressed concern about traffic and aesthetics. Supporters included Hillcrest and St. John. pic.twitter.com/99GFsCbqer — Erin Christy (@Erin_Christy) August 2, 2023

