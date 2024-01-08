Reward doubled to find killer of mini donkeys near Mounds

MOUNDS, Okla. — The family of two miniature donkeys found killed on their pasture outside of Mounds said they never found who is responsible for the pointless and cruel act.

Dave Willhite told 2 News he hasn’t been back on that land since last March when he buried Pete and Patsy.

“I just don’t understand how someone could kill an innocent animal for the heck of it,” said Willhite.



He owned and loved the miniature donkeys for 21 years. In 2023, they were mysteriously shot and killed on the property.

“They were my friends, they weren’t just two donkeys in the pasture,” he said.

Willhite always believed Pete and Patsy were targeted and has a few swirling theories, but no solid leads. After announcing a $20,000 reward last year, he’s now doubling it to $40,000.

“We’re not millionaires, it just means that much to me,” said Willhite. “Anything I can do, I will do it, because they deserve it and they don’t deserve what happened to them.”

For now, the Willhites love sharing memories of Pete and Patsy always together; Dave’s “lap dogs,” as he called them. He said they were always excited when the grandkids came out for a visit.

He is grateful to the community for offering monetary help or even a new donkey. He said he’s received calls from all over the country.

“That’s a wonderful gesture; there are a lot of good people out there, but I can’t take them, I can’t do that,” he explained.

A new pet isn’t what it’s about---it’s about justice. And Dave hopes $40,000 will get someone to come clean.

2 News reached out to the Creek County Sheriff’s Office for an update on the case, but did not hear back from them.

