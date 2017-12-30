Restoring gas service in four southeast OK towns arduous task for ONG

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. - ONG says it is working feverishly to restore gas service to four southeast Oklahoma towns after a work crew broke a gas line Friday.

Gas had to be turned off in four towns - Crowder, Canadian, Indianola and Kiamichi - just after noon when a work crew hit the line as it was cleaning up a diesel spill, an ONG spokesperson said. These four towns are about an hour and a half south of Tulsa.

Another report of a gas leak at a residence in Jenks on Friday had ONG crews investigating there. According to ONG, that proved to be a minor leak from an unknown source, not ONG's, and was determined not to be an emergency or critical situation.

About 17-18 ONG crews of 2 people in each crew from all over the state came into the Pittsburg County leak investigation Friday and worked until 4 a.m. Saturday, said ONG's Cherokee Ballard.

As of 9:30 a.m. Saturday about 20 percent of all gas service had been restored in the four towns and crews were headed back to the field.

"We are working as safely and quickly as possible to get everyone restored, hopefully all today," said Ballard. "They had to get some sleep, but they should be back on duty now."

At about 10:30 p.m. Friday, ONG made this post to its Facebook page:

"Oklahoma Natural Gas has begun the initial relight process for customers impacted by the natural gas service outage in Canadian, Crowder, Indianola and Kiamichi.

Our service technicians must enter residences to check natural gas appliances and complete service restoration. If you are away from home when the technician arrives, a door hanger will be left at your residence with a phone number to call to restore service.

Helpful information:

An adult must be home for our service technician to enter the residence to conduct safety checks and relight appliances.

All of our service technicians have company IDs and logoed clothing. They will also be wearing company logoed yellow safety vest.

We encourage you to leave porch lights on.

Please secure your pets for the safety of our technicians.

As always, your safety is our top priority. If you smell natural gas, leave the area immediately and then call 911 and our emergency number at 800-458-4251."

