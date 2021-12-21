Restore Hope partners with Tulsa to host rental assistance station

TULSA, Okla. — People are still recovering from the impacts of the pandemic when it comes to housing assistance. That sentiment was shown Tuesday based on the turnout at an Emergency Rental Assistance Program Station in downtown Tulsa.

Restore Hope partnered with Emergency Infant Services and the City of Tulsa to provide help for those looking to apply for housing assistance.

The Emergency Rental Assistance Program went live online in March. The program helps struggling families pay for rent and utilities through government funding.

However, some people are not able to sign up because they don’t have access to a computer, they have trouble uploading documents, or they simply need help filling out the application. English to Spanish translators were also on-hand to help.

Within the past 9 months, the program has distributed almost $30 million helping more than 6500 families.

“People who have never had to ask for help before are coming to us for help. So when we see the demand like this, we know our program is needed,” executive director for Restore Hope Jeff Jaynes said.

If you weren’t able to make it to Tuesday’s in-person assistance, there are other opportunities to get help.

Other in-person opportunities to apply are provided regularly, including at the following locations:

Iron Gate, 501 W. Archer St., Tulsa, Monday - Thursday: 1 to 4 p.m.

Family Safety Center, 600 Civic Center, Tulsa, Fridays: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Catholic Charities (by appointment only), Monday - Friday: 9 a.m. to Noon

For the online application, CLICK HERE.

