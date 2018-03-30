Resources for alternative child care, camps and activities during Oklahoma teacher walkout

TULSA -- Area school district teachers are scheduled to walk out beginning April 2 to protest lack of funding to education in the state.

Here is a list of resources for area parents when it comes to alternative child care and activity options:

Tulsa



Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Tulsa

In the event of a teacher walkout, starting April 2, 2018, The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Tulsa are offering a Free Educational Alternative to families looking for a safe and fun place for their children ages 5 to 17 during the day.

Call today to reserve your spot at one of the six Metro Tulsa locations:

Boys & Girls Club Broken Arrow - 918-258-7545, 1400 W. Washington, Broken Arrow, 74012

Boys & Girls Club Creek County/Sapulpa - 918-224-4415, 1721 S. Hickory, Sapulpa, 74066

Boys & Girls Club Sand Springs - 918-245-2237, 4403 S. 129th West Ave., Sand Springs, 74063

Mabee Red Shield Boys & Girls Club - 918-834-2464, 1231 N. Harvard, Tulsa, OK 74115

North Mabee Boys & Girls Club - 918-425-7534, 3001 N Cincinnati, Tulsa, OK 74106

West Mabee Boys & Girls Club - 918-582-4327, 2143 S Olympia, Tulsa, OK 74107

Kirk of the Hills

The daycare will be provided April 2 - 6, 7am-6pm and will provide breakfast and lunch for kids who are provided free meals by the school, as well as snacks for all.



At this time, they are limiting this to families in need that fit this criteria:



1. Single or dual parent family, parent(s) work and cannot take off work.

2. Parent(s) have no extended family or friends who can provide childcare

3. Household income is insufficient to afford childcare.

4102 E. 61st St. 918-494-7088

BounceU

BounceU is offering daily camps for parents who want someplace for their kids to go. They discount the normal summer daily rate from $35 to only $25 per day (9am-2pm...extended care will be available for additional cost).

Dyslexia Center of Tulsa

In the event of a teacher walkout, Dyslexia Center of Tulsa will offer children (K-12) the opportunity to visit the center and work on their reading or printing handwriting skills for up to 30 minutes per afternoon for free. Services are by appointment only; make an appointment by calling 918-313-5518 or emailing penny@dyslexiatulsa.com



Shutdown Bible School

Bethany Christian Church, Fellowship Lutheran and Hope Unitarian offering a full-day program from 8:30-3pm Monday through Friday for as long as the teacher walkout lasts.

Motion Tulsa Kids

Motion Tulsa is offering daily drop-in daycare at the rate of $89/day, or $149/week for non-members. They will also be offering an ongoing Parent/Teacher Support Camp in the event of a teacher walkout. 918-747-5425

Playtime Plus

Playtime Plus is a drop-in childcare center with hourly rates. They will be open extended hours during a possible teacher walkout, on a first-come basis. 918-622-9336 and 918-794-8336

Theatre Tulsa

In support of Oklahoma teachers and students, Theatre Tulsa will hold daily sessions of Broadway Academy if schools close due to the walkout scheduled for April 2. We will be holding classes during the day until all districts reopen. Classes include 8 hours of instruction from Theatre Tulsa's education in the areas of dance, music, acting, technical theatre and will include time for studying. A morning snack and lunch will be provided to all students.

This special session is intended for Theatre Tulsa students who need a place to be! This course is free of charge, however, enrollment is first come, first serve and space is limited.

Wolfe Pack Tae Kwon Do

Wolfe Pack Tae Kwon Do is offering $25 day camps. Learn more at www.wolfepacktkd.com or www.facebook.com/WolfePackTKD S. 76th E. Ave., 918.574.4614 or 918.402.1662



Sylvan Learning of Tulsa will be opening its doors on Monday, April 2 from 10:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. to take in students from local public schools in the area while the teachers are on strike.

The center located at 6808 S. Memorial Drive Suite #222 will be offering a rate of $50 a day or $10 an hour per child for a day of fun-filled learning activities. The center will be teaching math, reading, writing and different educational games.



Jenks

Jenks Community Education

"We will offer non-school day care for students currently enrolled in the Child Care Enrichment Programs the weeks of April 2 & April 9 if needed. The current plan is to offer care from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Early Childhood Center, East Elementary, West Elementary and East Intermediate for current customers. Sign up at your child's before and after care program or call 918-298-0340. jenkscommunityed.com



Bounce Pro Inflatables

Free Student Drop Off: April 2 -12, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., additional $20 for before and aftercare available from 7 a.m. - 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. - 6 p.m. We will have basic soccer and basic dance lessons for those who want available. Also: Dodgeball, kickball, kids crafts, movies, Bounce World, volleyball, (basic) soccer lessons, indoor and outdoor games, snow cones and more!

https://www.facebook.com/bounceprotulsa

First United Methodist Church of Jenks

“First Jenks understands the impact on families the teacher strike will have. We want to provide a safe, fun environment for the children of our community on that day. We have a limit of 30 spots available. Please RSVP by March 30 by calling 918-299-5462.”

Sapulpa

Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Tulsa

Call today to reserve your spot at:

Boys & Girls Club Creek County/Sapulpa - 918-224-4415, 1721 S. Hickory, Sapulpa, 74066

www.salarmytulsa.org/boys-girls-club



Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: