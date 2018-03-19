Residents say smelly creek causing problems in Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. -- Broken Arrow residents say a smelly creek is reeking havoc in the neighborhood.

Many claim there is raw sewage causing a disturbing odor.

Richard Toler has lived near 111th and Elm Place in Broken Arrow for nearly three decades.

He says the creek running behind his house has stirred up some awful scents.

"Living with the smell is not fun," said Toler.

He says it's gotten worse the past few years, claiming to see raw sewage floating in the water.

"They’ve been out here five, six, maybe even seven times trying to fix the sewer lines, but the sewer lines keep dumping sewage into the creek," said Toler.

One of his main concerns is seeing kids playing near the creek.

"Can you imagine having a child coming back after playing in the sewer?" said Toler.

Toler says the city put in boulders a few years ago to prevent erosion when the water builds up but that causes the water and filth to rise and stay especially when it rains.

"When it rains and the sewer clogs up and we got a yard full of nasty stuff," said Toler.

Another neighbor living along the creek for the past four years agrees.

"Some mornings it’s almost unbearable, you come out here and it’ll almost make you wretch if you’re weak stomached," said Jason Hughes, Broken Arrow resident.

Jason Hughes tries to keep his daughter away from the water.

"I’ve kind of deterred her from going outside more like 'hey let’s just do something inside today,'" said Hughes.

His family is on the verge of leaving the area.

"We’re moving, we’re wanting a bigger place, too, it doesn't help that’s for sure it makes the decision a lot easier," said Hughes.

Both residents have contacted the city about the issues.

They say crews came out several times to try and fix it, but the problem and smell linger.

"Don’t really know where it’s coming from or what’s causing it, but somebody’s got to look into it for sure," said Hughes.

The city of Broken Arrow says they're aware of sewer pipe issues in that area and have a plan in place to correct them.

City crews inspected the area today, and say they didn't find any sewer overflow.

