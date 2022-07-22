Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Residents evacuated after gas link break in Jenks

Posted at 7:29 PM, Jul 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-21 20:41:55-04

UPDATE: According to Jenks Police, ONG has successfully shut off the gas and will continue with repairs on scene. Douglas Street is back open.

Residents have been allowed to return.

Jenks Police have evacuated 12 houses near 111th and Douglas due to a gas link break Thursday evening.

A contractor was installing fiber optic when they hit a gas line.

ONG is onsite and working to fix the line.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7