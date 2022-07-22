Residents evacuated after gas link break in Jenks

UPDATE: According to Jenks Police, ONG has successfully shut off the gas and will continue with repairs on scene. Douglas Street is back open.

Residents have been allowed to return.

Jenks Police have evacuated 12 houses near 111th and Douglas due to a gas link break Thursday evening.

A contractor was installing fiber optic when they hit a gas line.

ONG is onsite and working to fix the line.

