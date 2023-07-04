Watch Now
Residents celebrate Fourth of July

Posted at 4:47 PM, Jul 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-04 17:47:56-04

TULSA, Okla. — Hundreds of thousands of green country residents are preparing for the Fourth of July festivities.

Residents stopped by the neighborhood parade at New Haven United Methodist church.

And people lined the streets of ranch acres for the neighborhood's annual Fourth of July gathering.

“The party starts when the fire truck gets here,” says Heather Conklin.

All the people we spoke with say that their favorite tradition is watching the fireworks.

