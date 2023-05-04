Representative writing new protection law, after Henryetta murders

OKMULGEE, Okla. — An Oklahoma House Representative says he is hoping to pass legislation that will protect potential victims from people convicted of sexual crimes. Representative Scott Fetgatter says he is writing this legislation so what happened to the victims near Henryetta, doesn’t happen to anyone else. He is working on new legislation to protect victims of sexual crimes, and potential victims.

In 2019 the representative wrote house bill 1881 which became law and was named Kaylee’s law. Fetgatter says the legislation came after a man who was serving time in prison for molestation, continuously contacted the victim.

“I saw there was a loophole with the law that didn’t have any consequences for someone, convicted, reaching out in that aspect to the victims,” says Fetgatter.

Kaylee’s law directs courts to issue orders of no contact from people convicted of sexual abuse or exploitation crimes to their victims. Fetgatter says after what happened in Henryetta it’s time for a stronger law. He says this legislation will touch on several aspects. Like the 85 percent, which is for certain crimes, the person convicted only must serve 85 percent of their sentence.

And good behavior days, which can help prisoners get out early. Fetgatter says he is doing this, for the victims in this heinous crime.

A lot of times in our country, I feel like we are in a bad spot because people don’t have faith in their government,” says Fetgatter. “so, we should do our jobs and these people elect to me to go to a job for them and I take it seriously.”

The representative says the final draft should be finished by the end of the day Thursday. He says he is working with a senate author, and they hope to get it passed within the next three weeks.

